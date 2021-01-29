90-Year-Old Great-Grandmother of Toddlers Killed in California House Fire Also Dies

The great-grandmother of two toddlers who died in a house fire on Monday has also died.

Phyllis Fisher, 90, "succumbed to her injuries" after suffering burns covering 90 percent of her body, the family said in an update on a GoFundMe campaign Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The family is grateful that she is no longer in any pain, but are also completely grief stricken over another loss," Stephanie Heer, the GoFundMe's organizer, said in the Thursday update.

Phyllis' great-grandchildren, 2-year-old Julian Alcarez and his 16-month-old sister Arya Alcarez, died on Monday, PEOPLE previously reported.

Image zoom Phyllis Fisher | Credit: gofundme

Arya's twin sister Amaya and the children's mother, Devinn, were also injured. Phyllis, who had been in a wheelchair, was rescued from the fire but was in critical condition and placed in an induced coma, KTLA reported.

"Amaya is doing better than expected and is also awake," Heer wrote in an update on the GoFundMe on Wednesday, adding that she was able to be held by her grandmother Julia, who was reportedly not home at the time of the fire. The toddler had been "on a breathing machine," but was taken off it on Wednesday, Heer said.

"Devinn is awake and is aware of the current circumstances," Heer said in Wednesday's update. "We understand that she is comfortable, her pain is being managed, but she will still have a long journey ahead of her to recover mentally and physically."

The fire broke out in a single-story home at Lake Elsinore shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Fire Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE. The spokesperson said that battling the fire was made more difficult because of a downed power line in the front yard.