9-Year-Old Girl Saves Family from Carbon Monoxide by Unlocking Dad's Phone with His Face to Call 911

"I heard my dad screaming and saw my mom passed out," Jayline Barbosa Brandão recalled

A young girl came to the rescue after her parents were overcome by carbon monoxide in their Massachusetts home.



Jayline Barbosa Brandão, a 9-year-old from Brockton, sprung to action on Oct. 28 after realizing that her parents were in need of urgent help, according to CNN.



"I heard my dad screaming and saw my mom passed out," Jayline told WFXT reporter Scott McDonnell.



Without panicking, the girl reached for her father's phone — and after realizing it was locked, she held up the device to her father's face, which then allowed her to call 911.



Jayline also made sure her 7-year-old sister got out of the house safely, per CNN.



"She was so smart," mom Marcelina Brandão told the outlet. "If it wasn't [for] her to call right away, I don't know what would have happened."

Marcelina told CNN that at the time of the incident, the family home had been without power for three days following a recent nor'easter.

They originally set up the generator outside near the back door and ran it for a short amount of time, per the outlet. Afterwards, they brought it indoors. The family now knows both locations were not safe.

After authorities arrived, Brockton Fire Department Chief Brian Nardelli told CNN that they detected carbon monoxide levels at 1,000 parts per million inside — a very dangerous level.



According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, sustained carbon monoxide concentrations above 150 to 220 ppm can lead to "disorientation, unconsciousness, and death."



Fortunately, Marcelina told CNN that she and her husband are feeling better now, while the three other family members who were inside at the time — Jayline, her sister and Marcelina's mother —never suffered any serious symptoms.



Before passing out on Oct. 28, Marcelina recalled feeling unwell, but said that she didn't think much of her symptoms at the time.

"I thought it was just a headache, then 2-3 minutes, I didn't feel anything after that," Marcelina told WFXT.

The initial symptoms of early carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness and fatigue, while high levels of poisoning can result in loss of consciousness or death, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

In order to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from happening in the home, the agency recommends installing a carbon monoxide detector — and never operating a portable generator inside or near an enclosed space.