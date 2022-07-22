The girl died on Thursday afternoon when a large pine tree fell on the car she was in at Sebago Lake Family Campground in Maine

9-Year-Old Girl Killed by Falling Tree During Storm While Camping With Family: 'Unimaginable Loss'

A 9-year-old girl from Maine was killed on Thursday when a large pine tree fell on top of her after a day of camping with family.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the girl became trapped when the tree fell on top of a car she was in at Sebago Lake Campground in Standish.

The sheriff's office, along with members from the Standish Fire and Rescue, and Sebago Fire and Rescue, responded to the incident, but road blockages caused by heavy wind and rain in the area hampered their efforts.

"The area around the victim's campsite sustained heavy damage from multiple trees, including damage to their camper and complete destruction of two vehicles on their campsite," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

"Emergency responders, family members, and campground patrons worked quickly clearing away multiple trees using chain saws, tractors, and a jaws of life tool to extricate the victim," they added.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been publicly identified.

"For the family left behind to grieve this unimaginable loss, words cannot describe the devastation of losing a child," the Cumberland County Sheriff said. "The public safety community offers its heart-felt condolences."

No other significant injuries were reported from the storm, they added.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Maine's Regional School Unit 16 announced the girl was a student at Poland Community School.

"She was a delightful student at PCS, and will always be remembered for her smile and kindness to others," the district said in a statement. "She was a friend to all."

"The entire RSU 16 family extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and all those who loved our student," they continued.

According to NBC affiliate NECN, wind speeds reached an estimated 70 miles per hour on Thursday.

"Everything started to shake the trees, the wires," a visitor to the campground, Janet Dupuis, told CBS affiliate WGME. "It was horrible."

One resident told News Center Maine that the storm caused "total chaos everywhere."

Jack Barbaro, another resident, said the winds were powerful enough to shake his home.