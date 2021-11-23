"Her actions were perfect timing in this particular situation, and I think she hit him pretty hard," Chief Frank Adderley said of Journee Nelson

9-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Man Allegedly Trying to Steal Mother's Purse: 'I Had to Save My Mom'

A 9-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after she fought off an apparent robber who was reportedly attempting to steal her mother's purse.

Journee Nelson didn't think twice about protecting her mom Danielle Mobley after a man recently attacked her in West Palm Beach, Fox affiliate WSVN reported.

"I fought back," Journee told the outlet. "I had to save my mom."

The incident unfolded on Nov. 2 as Nelson and her daughter were finishing their grocery shopping at Sabor Tropical Supermarket, according to Fox affiliate WOFL.

Palm Beach Police Department Journee Nelson being honored for her actions | Credit: Palm Beach Police Department/Facebook

Footage obtained by WOFL shows the pair approaching their car with groceries when a man in a gray hoodie suddenly walks over and begins attacking Mobley for her purse.

Mobley attempted to fight off the man, who reportedly told her to let go of the purse or "you're going to make me pop you" while reaching for his waistband, WOFL reported.

"We struggled over the purse. He pushed me down to the ground," Mobley recalled to WSVN of the parking lot incident. "That is when I let it go and figured he would take off."

Palm Beach Police Department Journee Nelson being honored by the police department | Credit: Palm Beach Police Department/Facebook

Just as Mobley let go of her bag, Journee came to her mom's rescue and began hitting the suspect before chasing him for five blocks, according to WSVN.

Bystanders also rushed to the area to help the mother-daughter duo fight him off, as shown in the footage.

Two days later, the suspect — identified as Demetrius Jackson, per WSVN and WOFL — was caught by police and arrested.

He's since been charged with robbery and battery, according to the outlets. It is unclear if Jackson has retained legal representation.

The West Palm Beach Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Palm Beach Police Department Journee Nelson outside the police department | Credit: Palm Beach Police Department/Facebook

In the days following the incident, the West Palm Beach Police Department and Mobley commended Journee for her heroic efforts.

"I'm very proud of her that was her initial reaction," Mobley told WSVN, adding, "I wish, sometimes, things could be a little different because she is still dealing with this mentally."

On Thursday, Journee was honored by the West Palm Beach Police Foundation with a medal and certificate, according to a post on the WPBPD's Facebook.

"Chief Adderley honored a 9-year old child today for bravery as she ran to her mother's defense to fend off a brazen robber," the post read. "The West Palm Beach Police Foundation presented the child with a token of appreciation."

The post also featured photos from the big day, including one shot of the girl on the police motorcycle and another that showed her smiling with her new medal and certificate.

Palm Beach Police Department Journee Nelson being honored by the police department | Credit: Palm Beach Police Department/Facebook

Speaking to WSVN, Chief Frank Adderley said of the incident: "I wouldn't recommend that you confront an individual like that but in the heat of the moment things happen."