9-Year-Old Gets Trapped Under Large Hay Bale After Chasing Kittens in Barn, Authorities Say

Two adults were able to rescue the 9-year-old girl, who was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries

By Staff Author
Published on August 25, 2022 01:36 PM
hay bales
Stacked hay bales. Photo: Getty

A 9-year-old girl from Wisconsin was hospitalized after a hay bale fell on top of her, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement that the county's communications center received an emergency call reporting that "a large hay bale" had fallen on a 9-year-old girl in the village of Eden around 2:50 p.m. local time. The hay bale weighed 1,000 lbs., according to Fox affiliate WLUK.

"[A] medical helicopter was requested to the scene and flew the juvenile female to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with serious injuries," Sergeant Logan Will wrote in the department's statement on Facebook.

According to the sheriff's office, three children, who are all related, were chasing kittens in a barn when two of them climbed on top of two hay bales stacked on top of each other. The 9-year-old who was injured stayed on the ground, they said.

Then, "the hay bales tipped over, trapping the 9-year-old Town of Eden female under the hay bale," the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office wrote in its statement.

Fortunately, they said that two adults were able to rescue the child.

The county sheriff's office stated on Facebook that the incident "is not considered suspicious" and said the other two children were not injured. None of the juveniles have been publicly identified.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office did not have any additional information to share when reached by PEOPLE for comment on Thursday.

The village of Eden's population was estimated at 903 in 2019, according to the village's website. The village is located about 8 miles southeast of Fond du Lac and roughly 60 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

