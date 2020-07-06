Nicol Mateo-Pedro was the only person who died in the incident, but her 15-year-old sister suffered severe burns and is currently hospitalized

'Sweet' 9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Struck by Lightning Beside Her Sister and Mom

A nine-year-old girl tragically lost her life over the holiday weekend after she was struck by lightning while hiking with her family in Georgia.

Nicol Mateo-Pedro was walking along a trail in Moultrie on Friday evening with her 15-year-old sister and their mother when a storm came passing through the area, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

As they waited for the storm to pass, the trio hid underneath a wooden shelter along the path, the outlet reports. But then lightning struck a pine tree next to the wooden shelter.

The bolt of electricity managed to travel into the shelter and hit Mateo-Pedro as she sat on a bench, according to WSB-TV. Her 15-year-old sister was also injured in the incident, suffering serious burns from the lightning strike.

The girls' mother and two others who were nearby the wooden shelter did not suffer any injuries.

Mateo Pedro was rushed to Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie but was sadly pronounced dead in the emergency room, while her sister was airlifted to the John Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, WSB-TV reports.

She currently remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to a fund set up on behalf of the family.

Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock, who identified Mateo-Pedro as the victim in Friday's incident, told WSB-TV that he's held that position for 12 years but never had someone from the community die from a lightning strike.

The coroner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As the family copes with the unimaginable loss of their 9-year-old and the rising medical expenses from their 15-year-old's hospitalization, an "Our Tribute Fund" page was set up on the Memorial Crowd Funding Portal.

"With the tragic loss of sweet Nicol, the family is in need of donations to help with the funeral expense and for the medical expenses with Nicol sister who is currently in the hospital in critical condition," the page reads.