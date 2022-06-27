The boy had been playing with other children at Launch Pointe Beach when he struggled to swim and went underwater

9-Year-Old Boy's Body Located by Dive Team in Calif. After He Drowned on Family Outing

Aerial view of the city of Lake Elsinore in California

A 9-year-old boy died over the weekend after struggling to swim during a family trip to a Southern California lake.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the drowning was reported around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday at Launch Pointe Beach at Lake Elsinore.

Witnesses told deputies that several children were playing near the beach docks when two of them "began having difficulties" while swimming, officials said. A bystander rescued one of the children, but the boy disappeared under the water.

"The victim never re-surfaced and several bystanders began to search the water," the sheriff's office said. "Deputies were able to establish an area where the victim was last seen."

A dive team eventually located the boy's body four hours after he went underwater.

"The Riverside County Sheriffs Department Dive Team responded and started searching the area. The Dive Team was able to locate the victim around 2:37 p.m.," the department said.

"The Riverside County Coroner's Office took possession of the victim," they added. "The name of the victim is being withheld."

The boy was visiting the lake with his family at the time of the incident, KNBC reported.

When reached by PEOPLE, the sheriff's office said they did not know if the family had set up a donation campaign following the incident.

An estimated 3,960 people die of drowning every year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the CDC said about 8,080 others suffer non-fatal drownings per year, which can lead to brain damage and other long-term disabilities.