Mom Tracey Cook said she was "so proud and so blessed"

Boy, 9, Saves Family, Including 3 Younger Siblings, from House Fire: 'He Got Us All Out,' Says Mom

A Tennessee boy came to the rescue, saving his entire family from a house fire.



Tristan Cook, 9, was watching television with his younger siblings — ages 7, 5, and 3 — last Thursday when he heard a strange noise in a nearby room, according to local CBS affiliate WTVF.

"I heard this pop noise in the office room and I smelled smoke," he recalled in an interview with the outlet.



After getting off the couch to investigate, the boy realized a fire had broken out — and then immediately went to warn the rest of his family.



"He came running down the hall screaming, 'Mom, mom, there's a fire,' " mom Tracey, who was napping at the time the fire broke out, told the outlet.

The family later learned that their son's heroic actions were all caught on camera, thanks to a series of cameras Tracey had set up, according to WTVF.



The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature, per the outlet.

Although the family's home was badly damaged in the blaze, Tracey feels fortunate that their entire family survived thanks to her son.