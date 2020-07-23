9-Year-Old Boy Injured on Universal Orlando Water Ride Following Reopening

The young boy was released from the hospital the next day, a Universal spokeswoman confirms

A 9-year-old boy was injured on a water thrill ride at Universal’s Volcano Bay shortly after reopening last month during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The young visitor was found unresponsive on the Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides on June 14, according to a report released Tuesday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and first reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He was hospitalized and released the next day, a Universal spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE.

The slide sends riders through a trap door and down a tube, after which they fall into a pool below, according to the Volcano Bay website. Visitors must be at least 48-inches tall to ride.

RELATED VIDEO: Boy Flown To Hospital After Falling Off Roller Coaster

The incident occurred just nine days after the tropical-themed water park, which opened in 2017, reopened on June 5 following a shutdown spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The boy’s injury was the only incident reported between April and June at any of the local theme parks, which voluntarily disclose ride incidents in which visitors are hospitalized for at least 24 hours in quarterly reports, according to the Sentinel.