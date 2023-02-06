9-Year-Old Boy Who Wants to Be an Astrophysicist Graduates from High School: 'Inspirational Kid'

While most 9-year-old students are eagerly anticipating graduating from elementary school, this Pennsylvania boy just got his high school diploma.

David Balogun, 9, recently received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg, after taking online classes, according to NBC affiliate WGAL.

This achievement makes David one of the youngest people to graduate from high school, reported The Guardian.

David started high school right before COVID-19 closed school doors in early 2020, and continued his studies virtually ever since, according to Insider. Per the outlet, he ended up graduating in three years with a 4.0 GPA.

"David was an inspirational kid, definitely one who changes the way you think about teaching," science teacher Cody Derr told WGAL.

Alongside hobbies that include playing the piano and martial arts, the child prodigy is passionate about science and computer programming, and already has career aspirations to become an astrophysicist, he told the local station.

"I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.

To help him pursue his passions, Davis has already completed a semester at Bucks County Community College, and his parents are currently weighing options for college, per WGAL.

However, as he is still a child, they're hesitant to send him somewhere too far from home.

"We're still kind of grappling with all these things, if that makes any sense, to figure out what is the right fit," mom Ronya Balogun told Insider.

"You can imagine a 9-year-old running around a campus by himself," added his dad, Henry Balogun. "It's difficult for him to focus on what adults usually like to focus on. And they might see him as 'OK, where is the parent? Where is your dad?' Or 'where is your mom?'"

So far, the family told the outlet that they're still considering Ivy League institutions such as Harvard University, Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania.