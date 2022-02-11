As a result of their efforts, school officials agreed to bring back the beloved beverage part-time

9-Year-Old Boy Gets His Whole Class to Protest After School Officials Pull Chocolate Milk from Menu

A group of fourth-graders, led by one of their 9-year-old classmates, has learned first-hand the power of protest in the name of chocolate milk.

Jordan Reed and his classmates at Sierra Vista K-8 School in Vacaville, California, recently staged a protest regarding a 2020 decision to remove chocolate milk from lunch menus at schools across the district. Many students, like Reed, were upset with the decision made by school officials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We used to have it," he told NBC affiliate KCRA-TV, "but then they just took it away."

According to another student, it had been very popular. "You'd be lucky to get a spot for chocolate milk, because it would all be gone," sixth-grader Wesson Markowski told the outlet.

So last Friday, the 26 students in Jordan's class joined together in an effort to bring back the beloved beverage — and it worked.

District chef and culinary manager Richie Wilim told The Washington Post that school officials originally pulled the drink from schools due to its high sugar content. Now, Wilim said the school plans to offer chocolate milk once a week.

"I felt good about it," Jordan told the newspaper. "I brought back something that everybody wanted."

The idea to stage a protest started when Jordan's teacher, Emily Doss, gave her students an assignment that hit close to home, per the Post.

That day, Doss assigned her class a Scholastic News article titled Should Schools Serve Flavored Milk?, which was about a fourth-grader in Missouri who petitioned to reintroduce strawberry milk at his school.

Jordan Reed chocolate milk student protest Jordan Reed leading his classmates in protest | Credit: KCRA News

The lesson had a big impact on Jordan who went home and started preparing for a protest, creating chants like "What do we want? Chocolate milk! When do we want it? Now!", per the Post. He also made signs reading "We need it please," "Less regular, more chocolate" and "Justice."

The next day, after learning that local reporters had caught wind of the protest, Doss told the Post she rallied her students to make more signs — and come up with some solid arguments to help them plead their case.

Afterwards, the students all left class to protest in front of the school, per KCRA.

Their hard work paid off when the district's director of student nutrition met with the group to hear what they had to say, per the Post.

Jordan argued that providing regular milk as the only option caused his classmates to drink less milk, leading to increased waste, the newspaper reported. He also claimed that students may be getting fewer nutrients like calcium and vitamin D.

Ultimately, they managed to persuade school officials, who agreed to a compromise.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In addition to being a win for the students on a surface level, their teacher says the experience ended up being about more than just chocolate milk.