‘Kind and Caring’ 9-Year-Old Boy Dies After He’s Struck by Lightning on Soccer Field

Jordan Banks was playing soccer in Blackpool, England when he was hit by a lightning bolt

A 9-year-old boy was killed after he was struck by lightning while playing soccer in England, according to police.

Jordan Banks, who was identified by his soccer team, was practicing on a field in Blackpool around 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday when police were called to the scene for a report of an injured child, Blackpool Police said in a statement.

"Although enquiries are still ongoing, at this time we believe the boy had been struck by lightning," the statement read.

Jordan was rushed to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

The child was identified in a touching tribute by Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club, which remembered him as someone "who will be missed by everyone."

"Jordan was a Shining Light and an inspiration to everyone that he met. A strong, determined and courageous young man, who will be missed by everyone," the club wrote on Facebook. "The world has truly lost an extraordinary young man, who had done so much good in his community. We cannot begin to imagine the grief of the family. Our thoughts, prayers, love and hugs go out to them all and to his teammates, friends and coaches who are devastated by this loss."

Jordan's close friend CJ was among those who came to pay tribute, and left flowers and a soccer ball on the field where his friend was hit, the BBC reported.

"We were best friends, we were in the same class. He was very kind and caring," CJ told the outlet. "Football was very important to him. He loved it. He played it every day and at school with me."

Prior to his death, Jordan had been featured in the local news on several occasions, including in January, when Blackpool Police shared a photo of him to their Facebook page to thank him for leaving sweets atop their vehicles.

"We want to say a massive thank you to Jordan! You have most definitely cheered us up today," the department wrote.

Jordan was also well known in the community for his fundraising efforts in honor of his late uncle Reece Begg. In January, Jordan ran 30 miles over 10 days, eventually raising more than $3,500, according to Sky News.