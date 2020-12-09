Fire officials said the fire was caused by incense that was burning too close to the family's Christmas tree

Christmas Tree Fire Forces by 9-Year-Old Boy and His Sister, 5, to Jump Out of Third Floor Window

Two children in Spokane, Washington, were forced to jump out of a third-story window after a Christmas tree inside their home had caught on fire.

The two-alarm fire occurred on Tuesday morning at the Regal Ridge Apartments complex in the South Hill neighborhood, according to the City of Spokane Fire Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fire officials told NBC affiliate KHQ-TV that the blaze was caused by incense that were burning too close to the family's real Christmas tree.

The children's father, Kevin Hulme, was reportedly not in the apartment when the tree caught fire. His wife Kristian ran outside to get help from her neighbors when she saw the flames, but could not re-enter the home.

The couple's 8-year-old son Kaiden rescued his 5-year-old sister Kinsley by pushing her out from a third-story window and she was caught by people waiting below, KHQ-TV reported.

Image zoom Credit: KREM

The young boy then jumped out of the window but slipped through the arms of people who were trying to break his fall, according to The Spokesman-Review.

"Watching him fall was like so scary, headfirst," Trevor Main, who manages the apartment complex, told the publication.

"I was glad I didn’t decide somebody’s got it, somebody will take care of it," he continued. "It was neat watching everybody, everybody just band together, especially during these times."

Kaiden was reportedly transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Julie O'Berg, deputy chief of operations for the Spokane Fire Department, told The Spokesman-Review the fire was contained to the Hulme’s apartment, though water and smoke affected at least three adjacent apartments and displaced 16 occupants from six potentially damaged residences.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched in support of the Hulme family shortly following the blaze. As of Tuesday evening, it has raised more than $4,000 out of its $10,000 goal.

"Kevin and Kristian and their kids, Kaiden (8) and Kinsley (5), lost everything in an apartment fire in the morning on December 8th, 2020," the page reads. "They had to escape from a third-story window and the fire department was only able to save a few clothing items."