9 People Injured After Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes Car Head-on into School Bus in N.Y.

Nine people have been injured after an unlicensed teenage driver crashed their car into a school bus in New York this week.

The head-on crash took place when a Honda Accord collided with a Yorktown Central School District bus shortly after 2 p.m. local time in New Castle, New York, on Wednesday, the New Castle Police Department told WRC-TV.

The driver of the sedan, whose identity has not been shared, was a 16-year-old without a license, according to authorities.

They were taken to the hospital along with the vehicle's other three passengers. Each suffered life-threatening injuries, per the outlet.

Scene of New York school bus crash. NBC News/Youtube

WRC-TV reported that five people from the bus were also treated at Westchester Medical Center. The ages and identities of those individuals have not been shared.

The New Castle Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Police told WRC-TV that the teen driver was headed southbound on Lake Road when they lost control on a turn and ultimately crossed oncoming traffic, hitting the bus.

For several hours afterward, Lake Road was closed, eventually reopening hours later. The car was also towed away from the scene, per the outlet.

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office is currently helping with the investigation, police told WRC-TV.