9-Month-Old Baby Drowns in Bathtub in 'Terrible Tragedy' on Father's Day

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office is now conducting an investigation to determine if there was any criminal wrongdoing

North Carolina authorities are investigating after a 9-month-old baby drowned in a bathtub on Father's Day.

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident in a press release on Sunday afternoon, calling the drowning at the Pink Hill residence a "terrible tragedy."

Officials said they were called to the home around 2 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call in reference to a child not breathing.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered that a 9-month-old child - whose identity has not been released - had drowned in a bathtub inside the home, according to the release.

Though family members and EMS personnel both performed life-saving measures on the infant, it was sadly too late and authorities confirmed that the baby was unable to be revived.

"Any loss of a child is a terrible tragedy, especially on a special event such as Father's Day," Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their loss."

It is not yet clear who was supervising the infant at the time of the drowning.

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said they plan to conduct "a full investigation of the incident to determine if there was any criminal wrongdoing."