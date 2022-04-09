9 People Injured After Car Crashes into Austin Food Truck, 'T-Bone Type Collision' Per Authorities

Nine of the 11 individuals involved in the incident on Friday evening were taken to nearby hospitals

At least 11 people have been injured after a car crashed into an Austin, Texas, food truck, authorities said.

On Friday evening, around 8:18 p.m. local time, two vehicles were involved in a "T-bone type collision," which resulted in one of the vehicles being pushed into a group of individuals who were located near the food truck, Christa Stedman, a spokeswoman for the Austin-Travis County EMS, said in a news conference.

After ambulances arrived at the scene of the incident, Stedman detailed that nine of the individuals involved were taken to nearby hospitals. Two others refused medical attention.

Of those nine, two people are currently dealing with potentially life-threatening injuries, two are dealing with serious injuries, and five others obtained non-life-threatening injuries. Each individual was an adult.

One of the drivers involved in the collision was one of the individuals who refused medical treatment, Stedman noted.

In the same news conference, a sergeant with the Austin Police Department said that the investigation remains ongoing and authorities were searching to uncover more details about the incident.

The officer also detailed that both vehicles were being operated by their respective drivers with no other passengers inside. Additionally, both drivers are cooperating with the investigation, the officer added during the nighttime news conference.

Speaking with NBC affiliate KXAN, local resident Taylor Sezanne said she was picking up food nearby when she heard the accident happen.

"We heard a car speeding up, revving up, and then all of a sudden a huge pop, and we came out here as fast as we can to find this huge truck hit a tiny little car and made the biggest noise," she detailed.