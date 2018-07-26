9/11 Victim's Remains Identified Nearly 17 Years After the Attack on the World Trade Center

After 17 years, the family of a 9/11 victim can finally bury their son.

Remains from the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001, have been identified as Scott Michael Johnson, 26, it was announced Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

Scott is the 1,642nd victim out of 2,753 who died in the 2001 terrorist attack to be positively identified, the Times reported.

Scott worked on the 89th floor of the South Tower as a securities analyst at Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, according to the publication. He’s reportedly the first victim to be identified since August 2017.

Since 9/11, the medical examiner’s office has worked tirelessly to identify roughly 22,000 remains. “As a forensic scientist, you’re trained to be neutral and unbiased,” Mark Desire, the assistant director of forensic biology at the medical examiner’s office in New York, explained to the Times.

“But with the World Trade Center investigation, it’s a different kind of case and when you meet with the families and the hugs and the thank yous, it gets emotional with them and it really helps with that drive to keep improving that process,” Desire added to the outlet.

Collection 9/11 Memorial Museum, Gift of the Thomas S. Johnson Family in memory of our son, Scott Michael Johnson, Photograph by Jin Lee

Following the DNA confirmation that the remains did indeed belong to the young analyst, Scott’s parents Ann and Tom were alerted, finally getting the closure they so longed for.

“You get pulled right back into it and it also means there’s a finality. Somehow I always thought he would just walk up and say, ‘Here I am. I had amnesia,'” Ann told the outlet.

Tom also opened up to the newspaper about his late son. “His friends reported at his memorial service on the incredible love and support that he gave to them that in a sense went even beyond our understanding of him.”

“He was one of the kindest people that anyone around him had ever known. The pain of losing someone like that was tremendous,” Tom, who is a member of the board of the National September 11 Memorial Museum, added.