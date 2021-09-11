Touching 9/11 Tributes Made Over the Years by Survivors and Those Who've Lost Loved Ones

On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001, take a look back at how people have honored heroes that have passed

By Diane J. Cho
September 11, 2021 11:00 AM

1 of 13

Credit: Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty

Nykiah Morgan holds up a photo of her mother Dororthy Morgan, who died in the 9/11 attack on the the World Trade Center. It took 20 years for the New York City medical examiner's office to identify Dororthy's remains.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty

High school students draw the Twin Towers and write messages on the sidewalk in front of their school in observance of the 16th anniversary of the attacks.

3 of 13

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

Family members of fallen officers watch a procession in downtown Manhattan to mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2016. Families, officers and friends gathered for remarks and a wreath laying at a wall commemorating fallen officers.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

NYPD Officer Joseph Safatle shows the photograph of his uncle, Officer James Leahy, that he carries inside his hat during the unveiling of the 9/11 Memorial Wall honoring the NPYD on Sept. 7, 2021, in New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 13

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Retired New York City firefighter Bruce Stanley holds a portrait of his late friend Liam Smith Jr., a New York City firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims at the National September 11 Memorial in 2018.

6 of 13

Credit: Paul Bersebach/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty

Jay Bellamy and friends say a prayer over Bellamy's sand sculpture in Dana Point, California, in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

Al Kim holds up a photo during his visit the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on July 12, 2021, in New York City. Kim narrowly escaped when the World Trade Center's South Tower collapsed on 9/11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty

People leave flags, notes and flowers at the Jersey City 9/11 Memorial in New Jersey on July 29, 2021.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty

The Braves of 9/11 mural made by Eduardo Kobra in New York City portrays a kneeling firefighter with the backdrop of the American flag.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Art pieces created by artists of all ages are donated to the Voices of September 11 organization in New Canaan, Connecticut, on June 10, 2021.

Twenty years after the attacks, members still talk regularly and have formed strong friendships through support groups that have helped ease the pain from their trauma. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Photos and messages from loved ones are created into art pieces and donated to the Voices of September 11 organization. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty

A family member who lost a loved one holds up a photo during the 15th anniversary of September 11th at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in 2016 in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Every year since 2002, Tribute in Light — an installation that recreates the Twin Towers out of lights in lower Manhattan — has illuminated New York City around the anniversary of the attacks. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next