Touching 9/11 Tributes Made Over the Years by Survivors and Those Who've Lost Loved Ones
On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001, take a look back at how people have honored heroes that have passed
Nykiah Morgan holds up a photo of her mother Dororthy Morgan, who died in the 9/11 attack on the the World Trade Center. It took 20 years for the New York City medical examiner's office to identify Dororthy's remains.
High school students draw the Twin Towers and write messages on the sidewalk in front of their school in observance of the 16th anniversary of the attacks.
Family members of fallen officers watch a procession in downtown Manhattan to mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2016. Families, officers and friends gathered for remarks and a wreath laying at a wall commemorating fallen officers.
NYPD Officer Joseph Safatle shows the photograph of his uncle, Officer James Leahy, that he carries inside his hat during the unveiling of the 9/11 Memorial Wall honoring the NPYD on Sept. 7, 2021, in New York City.
Retired New York City firefighter Bruce Stanley holds a portrait of his late friend Liam Smith Jr., a New York City firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, during a commemoration ceremony for the victims at the National September 11 Memorial in 2018.
Jay Bellamy and friends say a prayer over Bellamy's sand sculpture in Dana Point, California, in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks.
Al Kim holds up a photo during his visit the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on July 12, 2021, in New York City. Kim narrowly escaped when the World Trade Center's South Tower collapsed on 9/11.
People leave flags, notes and flowers at the Jersey City 9/11 Memorial in New Jersey on July 29, 2021.
The Braves of 9/11 mural made by Eduardo Kobra in New York City portrays a kneeling firefighter with the backdrop of the American flag.
Art pieces created by artists of all ages are donated to the Voices of September 11 organization in New Canaan, Connecticut, on June 10, 2021.
Twenty years after the attacks, members still talk regularly and have formed strong friendships through support groups that have helped ease the pain from their trauma.
Photos and messages from loved ones are created into art pieces and donated to the Voices of September 11 organization.
A family member who lost a loved one holds up a photo during the 15th anniversary of September 11th at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in 2016 in New York City.
Every year since 2002, Tribute in Light — an installation that recreates the Twin Towers out of lights in lower Manhattan — has illuminated New York City around the anniversary of the attacks.