88-Year-Old S.C. Woman Dead After Being Attacked by Alligator at Retirement Community

Nancy A. Becker of Sun City Hilton Head was believed to be gardening Monday morning when authorities said she slipped into a pond

By
Published on August 16, 2022 11:44 AM
Alligator
Photo: Getty Images

An 88-year-old woman was killed by an alligator in South Carolina on Monday, officials said, while living in a popular senior community.

The victim — identified by multiple outlets including The New York Times and USA Today as Nancy A. Becker — was discovered by a pond in Sun City Hilton Head, a gated community for adults 55 and older just north of Savannah, Georgia.

Officials from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area around 11:15 a.m. local time, they said in a Facebook post, after they were called with reports that a person was in a 300-square-yard pond on the property with an alligator.

Emergency personnel located the deceased female on the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The alligator — a 9-foot, 8-inch male — was said to be standing guard beside her, Beaufort County sheriff's spokeswoman Maj. Angela Viens told NBC News.

"The alligator was basically holding her hostage, I guess," Viens said to the outlet. "I don't know what the appropriate term would be. It was guarding her and did not want people close by."

Authorities, according to the Times, believe Becker was gardening near the pond and may have slipped into the water before the attack.

Becker's body was eventually recovered, around 1 p.m that afternoon, the sheriff's office said in a release. Personnel with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) located and removed the alligator around 4 p.m., NBC News reported.

An investigation into the incident is being handled by the SCDNR and the Beaufort County Coroner's Office, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said. PEOPLE reached out to all three offices, as well as Sun City Hilton Head, but did not immediately hear back.

On Tuesday, an autopsy will be conducted at the South Medical University of South Carolina, WJCL-TV reported.

The attack is the second this year and the third in South Carolina since 2020. In May of that year, a Myrtle Beach man was killed when he was dragged into a retention pond.

According to The Post and Courier, Cynthia Covert, 58, was killed when she was dragged by an alligator into a pond at a home on Kiawah Island.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Despite the horror and infrequency of the incident, Viens told the Times on Monday that they are not unheard of. "Alligator attacks are rare but not surprising," she said.

Related Articles
American Alligator Relaxes on Fallen Tree in Lake
Woman Killed by 8-Foot Alligator While Walking Dog in Gated Golf Community in Hilton Head, S.C.
Alligator
Fla. Man Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim Near Tampa
Alligator
1 Dead in Fatal Alligator Attack at South Carolina Retention Pond Near Myrtle Beach
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: An aligator basks in the sun on the 18th hole during the practice round prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 08, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Elderly Florida Woman Killed by 2 Alligators After Falling into a Pond Near Her Home
Alligator
Fla. Man Attacked by 7-Foot Alligator Outside Motel After Mistaking It For a Dog
hilton head
S.C. Security Officers Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Supervisor's Coffee at Resort Where They Worked
Alligator
Florida Woman Suffers 'Severe Injuries' After She Falls into Canal and Is Attacked by Alligator
Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo
Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo Identified Among Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Conscript shoots dead five National Guards in Dnipro, Ukraine
Suspect Arrested for Killing 5 People and Injuring 5 Others in Shooting at Ukraine Military Factory
Superstition Mountain in Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, Arizona
21-Year-Old Hiker Falls to Death While Taking Photo from Arizona Mountain Peak
American Alligator Relaxes on Fallen Tree in Lake
24-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Alligator in Florida Lake: 'It Came Up Out of Nowhere!'
Two Infants Found Dead in Car Outside SC Daycare
Infant Twin Boys Found Dead Inside Car at South Carolina Daycare Center: Reports
An oil slick lines the beach as Huntington Beach lifeguards keep people out of the water while cleanup boat crews put booms around the oil at the scene of a major oil spill washing ashore in Huntington Beach Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Calif. Oil Spill Could Shut Down Impacted Beaches for Months
cassandra-cline-2
Mom of S.C. Teacher Killed by Alligator Speaks Out: 'I Keep Thinking About Her Being Dragged Away'
Alligator Entering the Water
Woman Suffers 'Life-Changing Injuries' in Alligator Attack While Walking Dog in South Carolina