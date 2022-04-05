“He knew the seal was special when he dug it up but he didn’t know what it was," said the boy’s father, Paul Henderson

800-Year-Old Medieval Wax Seal Sells for $5K After Boy's 'Most Exciting Find' With Dad

An 800-year-old medieval wax seal sold for more than $5,000 at auction after a 10-year-old boy found it while treasure hunting with his father in Suffolk, England in November, according to Hansons Auctioneers.

George Henderson and his father Paul were taking part in a charity dig when he discovered an early 13th century seal displaying the Virgin and Child, said Hansons, which auctioned off the artifact in March.

"He knew the seal was special when he dug it up but he didn't know what it was. I did. I knew it was a medieval seal matrix," Paul told the auction house. "What I didn't know then was how unusual or valuable it was."

Paul said his son was "laid back" about the discovery but became excited as people asked about it.

"I'm happy I discovered it," George said, per Hansons.

"The proceeds will be shared between the lucky finder and the farmer whose land it was discovered on," the auction house said, but the boy's father said they care more about the magnitude of the artifact.

"The seal's historical importance rather than value is what's important to both me and George," Paul said. "It's the most exciting find either of us have ever made."

The item is connected to Butley Priory, a religious house for canons established in 1171, and its Latin inscription translates to ''Seal of the Priory and Convent of Butley, of Adam, Canon Regular," according to the auction house.

Hansons Auctioneers estimated that the seal is 800 years old, as Adam was the prior from 1219 to 1235.

"This is an exceptional find for any metal detectorist to make but to discover something like this when you're only 10 is astounding," said metal detectorist Adam Staples, a consultant valuer at Hansons Auctioneers.

"George must have the Midas touch!" Staples added. "I hope it will inspire him to keep metal detecting and unearthing more history."

Paul said his son has been treasure hunting for the last five years and he hopes his son will keep up the good work.

It Was Discovered by 10-Year-Old Boy Priory seal | Credit: Hanson's Auctioneers

"George has been metal detecting on and off since the age of 5 but he doesn't always come out with me," he said, per the auction house. "He's found one or two interesting things over the years."