8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade

An 8-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle during a Fourth of July parade in Utah, according to her family.

Kaysville Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that Monday's parade ended early "due to a medical emergency" on Main Street, which the Kaysville Police Department described as "an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant."

The young girl, identified as Macie Hill, was allegedly on a float with her Patriot Cheer All Stars dance team prior to the accident, according to CBS affiliate KUTV. Hill's family confirmed the girl's death to the outlet.

The KPD and Utah's medical examiner's office did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hill was the youngest of four children, according to a GoFundMe campaign for the victim's family.

"Macie's dad said she loved her Patriot Cheer team," the fundraiser states. "She loved cheering and Macie passed away doing what she loved, being with her team."

Patriot Cheer All Stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hill was performing with the group when she was struck by a Hummer, according to FOX affiliate KTSU. The vehicle involved was with the group, per KTSU and CNN.

Resident Shawna Dennis told the outlets she was watching the parade with family when the "horrific" incident occurred.

"I don't think people understood the seriousness of the situation at first," she explained, adding that the sight left her "in shock."

"I've never seen anything like that in my life," she said, per the outlets. "I glanced up and I see a little girl that was laying on the ground in that little dance company and the trailer, the back trailer just ran over the top of her."

Dennis recalled hearing a woman yell, "Stop, stop, stop, you just ran over one of your girls!" at the driver of the car.

Hill was transported to a local hospital "in critical condition," according to police. A small memorial has since formed near the site of the accident, KUTV reported.

Kaysville police have not confirmed the girl's death but offered their condolences to her loved ones in a post on Facebook.

"This is a tragic event," the department wrote Monday, "and our hearts go out to the child's family."

Kaysville police officer Lexi Benson said Monday's accident was an "absolute freak accident," according to the Standard-Examiner.

"However, we will spend time and effort going back over things to see if we can do anything to prevent anything like this from happening again."

The GoFundMe campaign started for Hill's family will go toward medical and funeral expenses, according to its description.