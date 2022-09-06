8-Year-Old Taken Off Life Support After Being Struck by Truck: 'He Was the Most Perfect Boy'

An 8-year-old California boy who was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck last week has been removed from life support, his family announced.

In a Facebook post published Monday, Josette Rofer announced her son, Bradley, died days after he was hit by a truck on Thursday morning.

"Our beautiful boy Bradley Rofer is now an angel in heaven," Josette wrote in the post.

The announcement came two days after she announced young Bradley would be taken off life support. In the post, Josette called her son "truly special and one of a kind."

"Incredibly loving, giving, empathetic, happy, and fun - always radiating pure joy," she wrote on Sept. 3. "He is a true mensch. He is the best and most perfect son and brother that anyone could ever ask for. He enriched our lives and positively impacted everyone around him and even those who didn't know him personally. He will be in our hearts forever and deeply deeply missed."

According to FOX affiliate KTTV, California Highway Patrol officials said Bradley was passing a crosswalk around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday when he was hit by a 1999 Ford F-150 in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. Per ABC affiliate KABC, drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

PEOPLE reached out to the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, but did not immediately hear back.

Josette told the Orange County Register that at the time of the accident, Bradley was walking his bike as she watched him from her car. He was wearing a helmet, she said, and it was the first time he planned to take his bike to school.

"He was doing everything right," Josette, who did not immediately respond when reach by PEOPLE, told the outlet.

"Anybody who knew him knows he was an old soul," she added. "I went to him for guidance."

Josette told the Register that when Bradley was 6, he raised $3,000 for children with cancer by selling flowers.

"That's who he is," she said. "Raising money, the flower business — that's all him. He won the empathy award at school."

A GoFundMe campaign for the family has raised over $75,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The page said Bradley's organs were donated "to save the lives of several others in need."

"He was the most perfect boy and will be dearly missed," campaign organizers wrote.

On Facebook, Josette said services for Bradley will be held on Sept. 9 in Irvine.