8-Year-Old Taken Off Life Support After Being Struck by Truck: 'He Was the Most Perfect Boy'

Bradley Rofer, an 8-year-old boy from California, was hit by a truck Thursday morning while walking with his bike

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 08:01 PM
Bradley Rofer
Photo: GoFundMe

An 8-year-old California boy who was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck last week has been removed from life support, his family announced.

In a Facebook post published Monday, Josette Rofer announced her son, Bradley, died days after he was hit by a truck on Thursday morning.

"Our beautiful boy Bradley Rofer is now an angel in heaven," Josette wrote in the post.

The announcement came two days after she announced young Bradley would be taken off life support. In the post, Josette called her son "truly special and one of a kind."

"Incredibly loving, giving, empathetic, happy, and fun - always radiating pure joy," she wrote on Sept. 3. "He is a true mensch. He is the best and most perfect son and brother that anyone could ever ask for. He enriched our lives and positively impacted everyone around him and even those who didn't know him personally. He will be in our hearts forever and deeply deeply missed."

According to FOX affiliate KTTV, California Highway Patrol officials said Bradley was passing a crosswalk around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday when he was hit by a 1999 Ford F-150 in the Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. Per ABC affiliate KABC, drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

PEOPLE reached out to the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, but did not immediately hear back.

Josette told the Orange County Register that at the time of the accident, Bradley was walking his bike as she watched him from her car. He was wearing a helmet, she said, and it was the first time he planned to take his bike to school.

"He was doing everything right," Josette, who did not immediately respond when reach by PEOPLE, told the outlet.

"Anybody who knew him knows he was an old soul," she added. "I went to him for guidance."

Josette told the Register that when Bradley was 6, he raised $3,000 for children with cancer by selling flowers.

RELATED VIDEO: Student Dies, 6 Others Injured in Bus Crash During Field Trip: 'This Is a Very Sad Day,' School Says

"That's who he is," she said. "Raising money, the flower business — that's all him. He won the empathy award at school."

A GoFundMe campaign for the family has raised over $75,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The page said Bradley's organs were donated "to save the lives of several others in need."

"He was the most perfect boy and will be dearly missed," campaign organizers wrote.

On Facebook, Josette said services for Bradley will be held on Sept. 9 in Irvine.

Related Articles
Captain Steve Biakanja, California Fire Captain’s ‘Beloved’ 3 Children and Ex-Wife Killed in Crash-Leigh, Lucy, and Ben Biakanja
Fire Captain's 'Beloved' 3 Kids and Ex-Wife Killed in Crash: They 'Brought So Much Light to So Many'
12 People Rescued After Calif. Carnival Ride Gets Stuck in the Air
12 People Rescued After Ride Stops Midair at Calif. Carnival
Korey Gardner and his son Archer were struck by a vehicle as they were riding bicycles near the Hammond Marina on a family vacation. 7-year-old Archer passed away at the scene.
Boy, 7, Killed, and Dad Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Them While They Biked Near Boat Basin
alex harris
Missouri Teen Dies After Saving 4-Year-Old Brother from Drowning: 'My Son Is a Hero,' Dad Says
First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.
2 Children Among 6 Dead After Montana Dust Storm Causes Highway Pileup
Bodie Glenn Boring
6-Year-Old Bodie Boring Survives Being Run Over by Bulldozer: 'Strongest Little Boy in the World'
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Family of 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Fireworks Accident Will 'Never' Buy Them Again, Aunt Says
Boy Scouts on Derailed Amtrak Train Broke Windows, Helped People Out of Cars After Crash. Credit: Boy Scouts of America
Boy Scout, 15, 'Pretty Shook Up' After Trying to Save Truck Driver Who Died in Accident with Amtrak Train 
Jennifer Aniston attends a special screening of Apple's "The Morning Show" at The Ham Yard Hotel on November 1, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple); https://www.gofundme.com/f/s2kg7-raise-funds-in-memory-of-gunnar-mortensen Raise Funds for the Family of Gunnar Mortensen
Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to 'Morning Show' Camera Assistant, 39, Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Dylan Pegues
High School Student Who Was 'Always Smiling' Dies After Being Electrocuted in Car Accident
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-carters-recovery Carter was being bullied at school by the same student for awhile. This week, Carter was significantly injured by the bully at school.
Boy, 8, Hospitalized After Being Injured by a Pencil in What Family Calls Bullying Incident
Parents Die in Crash, Leaving Behind 2 Kids — and Their Community Is Raising Money to Help Son Pay for College
Parents Die in Fiery Car Crash — and Their Community Is Coming Together to Help the Couple's Sons
Hedden family
Mom and Daughter Die on Way to School After Truck Runs Through Stop Sign: 'Heartbroken'
Emma Bell Savoie
6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by a Truck in School Parking Lot: 'Taken From Us Far Too Early'
'Major-Crash Fatality Scene' Reported After 50-Car Pile-Up Occurs in Missouri
'Major-Crash Fatality Scene' Reported After 50-Car Pile-Up in Missouri: 'Praying for All the People Involved'
Joshua Ortiz
10-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit by Bus Blocks Away from School: 'Always Had a Smile'