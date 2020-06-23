8-Year-Old Girl and 2 Adult Relatives Found Dead in Backyard Pool in N.J.: 'A Devastating Day'

The girl died alongside her 32-year-old mother and a 62-year-old male relative, police said

An 8-year-old girl and two adult relatives, including her mother, were found dead on Monday in a backyard swimming pool at their New Jersey home, authorities said.

Police in East Brunswick responded to a call from neighbors regarding a possible fall victim around 4:15 p.m., according to WNBC. The neighbors reportedly dialed police after hearing screaming coming from the home.

When police arrived, they found the girl, her 32-year-old mother and a 62-year-old male relative unresponsive in an above-ground pool, according to WNBC. Police reportedly believe the screaming heard by neighbors may have been the girl’s mother calling for help.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community,” East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said in a statement, according to NJ.com. “It is too early to determine exactly what happened.”

Lt. Frank Sutter said responding officers performed CPR on the victims, but they were pronounced dead in the backyard, according to WNBC.

NJ.com reported that all three people lived in the home where the incident occurred, while the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release that their cause of death is under investigation.

"Some wondered if some kind of electrical discharge may have something to do with the family's deaths," WNBC reported.