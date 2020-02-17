8-Year-Old Girl Takes Over Her Local Target to Throw Her Dream Birthday Party with Friends

No one loves Target more than 8-year-old Brayden Lawrence!

Brayden hosted her birthday party at her local store Sunday, complete with red shirts and khakis for her friends and treats featuring the signature Target bullseye.

“Brayden is obsessed with Target,” Rikki Jackson, the girl’s aunt, told CNN. “She will literally just ask to go walk up and down the aisles. She loves it and will spend hours in Target.”

Jackson took to Twitter on Sunday to post photos of Brayden’s party, which took place at their Target just outside of Atlanta. She shared that her niece, sporting a sparkly red jacket (also from Target), got to check out her friends at register number eight after each was given a gift card to purchase something from the store.

Image zoom Brayden Lawrence Rikki Jackson; Bailey Lawrence

Image zoom Brayden Lawrence and friends Rikki Jackson; Bailey Lawrence

RELATED: Toddler Who Uses a Wheelchair Overjoyed After Seeing Target Ad That Features a Boy Just Like Him

“We got all the kids uniforms & walkies and the manager made them name tags,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “They did a scavenger hunt where they had to find stuff throughout the store and then put it back afterwards since that’s what employees do.”

My niece really just had her 8th birthday at Target lol! She’s obsessed 😂 pic.twitter.com/NGJz7xB3JG — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

Target does not typically host birthday parties, she clarified, so the family had to get special permission from the manager to host Brayden’s dream party and left before the store’s peak hours began.

Image zoom Brayden Lawrence's birthday cake Rikki Jackson; Bailey Lawrence

Image zoom Brayden Lawrence with a Target employee Rikki Jackson; Bailey Lawrence

Target spokesperson Jacqueline DeBuse told CNN that Target is “all about bringing moments of joy to our guests every day.”

“We’re thrilled when our team goes above and beyond to create extra excitement and happiness for even our littlest guests,” she said.