8-Year-Old Girl Dies, 8 Children Injured After Bouncy Castle Blown Into Air in Spain

City officials said that incident took place at a fairground after a gust of wind blew the bouncy castle into the air

One child died and eight others were injured following a bouncy castle incident in Spain on Tuesday.

An 8-year-old girl died after a gust of wind blew the inflatable into the air at a fairground in Mislata, a city located just outside of Valencia, according to a statement from city officials, according to ABC News and The Guardian. The child was tossed from the structure during the incident and suffered serious injuries as a result.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and was pronounced dead 12 hours later, per ABC News. A 4-year-old girl, who was also thrown from the bouncy castle, remains hospitalized.

Seven other children were injured and taken to the hospital, according to The Guardian.

bounce castle deaths Credit: Bombers Consorci VLC

The Provincial Fire Consortium of Valencia confirmed the accident on Twitter alongside photographs and video from the scene.

One witness said fairgoers of all kinds stopped to assist, according to The Guardian. "Fairgoers, the families, passersby – we were all doing what we could to help," they said.

"All of a sudden I saw it rise into the air," the witness told the outlet. "I saw the kids that were in the air, I think they fell onto another inflatable structure. There was a young girl on the floor, unconscious."

Mislata Mayor Carlos Fernández Bielsa also offered his condolences to those affected by the accident.

"A very sad day for Mislata," he wrote in a message written in Spanish, according to The Guardian.

The city has declared an official mourning period that will last until Friday. In the interim, all city events have been suspended, including the Three Wise Men parade originally slated for Wednesday afternoon, per the outlet.

Preliminary evidence from the ongoing investigation does not indicate foul play, local officials said, according to ABC News.

Tuesday's incident took place less than one month after six children were killed in a similar bouncy house accident at a primary school in Tasmania.