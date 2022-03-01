'Sweet' 8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Snowmobile Crash: 'He Was Loved by So Many People,' Mom Says

An 8-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday after a snowmobile crash in Oneida, New York. He was identified by Jolene and Tom Donaldson Jr. as their "sweet" son Jayden Donaldson.

"Jayden was an amazing little boy," his mom tells PEOPLE. "He was the brightest little boy around. He had a smile that could light up everyone's mood. His family and friends meant the world to Jayden, he was loved by so many people."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the press release from the Oneida City Police Department, the single-snowmobile crash happened at about 2:28 p.m. on private property on Sylvan Street. They went on to thank several entities, including the Madison County District Attorney's Office and Madison County Department of Social Services, for their assistance in the case.

In their statement, authorities called the crash an "accident," but did not share any additional information about what happened. Their "investigation is still ongoing."

The Oneida City Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

jayden donaldson Jayden Donaldson | Credit: Jolene and Tom Donaldson

According to the Observer-Dispatch, the Oneida City School District Superintendent Matthew Carpenter sent a message to the school community Sunday afternoon announcing the tragedy. He encouraged families to contact the district for comfort.

"Please don't hesitate to reach out to your child's teacher, counselor or principal if you need support in the coming days," he told the families, per the newspaper. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the student, the family and the greater Oneida community. We will have this team available for students and staff as needed throughout the week."

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Volleyball Player Dies, 3 Families Injured in 'Tragic' Crash While Traveling to Texas Tournament

Jayden's mom tells PEOPLE the circumstances of his death are still a mystery to them.

According to Donaldson, who was not there, Jayden was with his grandpa and sister Katelyn, 7, at the time of the crash — and while police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, she says she believes that the evidence surrounding the moment "adds up to nothing but pure negligence."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Me and my husband just want to know why our son is gone," Donaldson says. "Our little boy needs justice as to why this happened."

Jayden's parents have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the funeral. Any excess funds will be donated to Oneida's Police Department as it was Jayden's dream to become a cop ever since "he could start talking."