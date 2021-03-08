"I’m just so impressed with him. He was so calm and collected," said Tino Conboy's mom, Diana

8-Year-Old Boy Saves His Little Sister’s Life After She Nearly Drowns in Their Backyard Pool

An 8-year-old California boy is being praised as a hero after he saved the life of his little sister, who had fallen into their backyard pool.

Thanks to the quick actions of Tino Conboy, his younger sister Cami survived the ordeal and has been given a second chance at life, CBS affiliate KOVR reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm just so impressed with him," Tino's mom, Diana Conboy, told the outlet after the scary incident. "He was so calm and collected."

Tino said he was playing with Cami in their Placerville home recently when he noticed that it became too quiet, KOVR reported.

"I looked at the pool and then I saw Cami in there," Tino recalled to the outlet. "I said, 'Mom!'"

After hearing her son's scream, Diana — who works as a nurse — ran to the pool to pull Cami out before beginning CPR, according to KOVR. In the meantime, she told Tino to call 911.

"[Cami] couldn't move her muscles," Tino recalled to the outlet. "She couldn't move anything, not even her eyes."

Eventually, Diana said, her daughter was "able to throw up and start breathing," KOVR reported.

"That's when I saw signs of life," she explained to the outlet, noting that while this was happening, Tino "called 911, gave them our address, and told them to get here immediately."

"It's kind of a blur to me because it seemed like the timing was forever, but I'm sure it was just minutes," the mom added.

Though Tino was the one who saved Cami's life, the 8-year-old boy credited his younger sister for teaching him how to scream loud enough to alert their mother.

"Basically Cami gave her power to me and then that's how I had the power to scream," he explained to KOVR. "And then Mom came over and jumped in and got Cami out."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Vivacious' Mother of 4 Dies After Suffering Brain Injury from Jump on 'Fun-Filled Pool Day'

"I thought [mom] was brave that she just went in so that she could save her daughter," he added of Diana.

Following the scary incident, the family had a fence put up around their pool, according to KOVR.

Diana told the outlet she feels fortunate that things didn't turn out worse but hopes their story will inspire other parents to take safety precautions with backyard pools and learn CPR.