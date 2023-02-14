8-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Electrocuted at Popular Fiji Vacation Resort: 'A Devastating Loss'

An 8-year-old boy died at a Fiji resort last week, and authorities suspect his death may have been due to electrocution.

The child — identified as New Zealand citizen Cairo Winitana — had been found near a flower garden at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island in Fiji, lying motionless on the ground, police confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald.

He had been transported to Nadi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two guests who had found him unresponsive reportedly told authorities that they believed he had been chasing frogs when he got shocked by an electric current coming from a nearby lamppost, per Australia's 9News.

While the incident is under investigation, police told the Sydney Morning Herald in a statement that from the "initial information gathered," they believed electrocution was the cause of death. A "post-mortem" autopsy, which they are still waiting for, is needed to confirm that. They did not say what may have caused the electrocution.

Winitana had been on vacation with his family at the resort when the incident happened, according to the Guardian. Though Winitana was a New Zealand citizen, he had been living in Sydney, Australia.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement that they were aware of the incident and were providing assistance to the family, per the publication.

His mother Amber De Thierry, shared a tribute to him on Facebook writing, "I loved you my son from the moment I found out I was carrying you and will love you forever more my beautiful beautiful blue eyes."

Cairo's family members set up a GoFundMe to help with travel expenses and funeral expenses for the family, raising nearly $39,000 AUD — well over its $20,000 goal.

"Our beautiful little boy Cairo, only 8 years old, loving son of Amber and Clarke, passed away in a tragic accident whilst on holidays in Fiji," the GoFundMe post said. "They now have the heart breaking job of bringing their son home from Fiji and laying him to rest at home in Australia."

"As you could all imagine this is a very devastating loss for our family," the post continued. "We humbly invite you to offer support for both Amber and Clarke as they navigate through this unimaginable nightmare they are now forced to live with."

Winitana had been a rugby player in the Milperra Colts Junior Rugby League Football Club, which also paid tribute to the young boy in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the Winitana family and many friends. He was a shy, tough little kid who loved his footy," they wrote. "Once a Colt…Always a Colt."

A spokesperson for Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific, which represents the resort, said in a statement that they express their "heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them at this time."

"Our management team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and co-operating with the police and authorities," the resort added.