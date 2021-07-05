8-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Fourth of July Shark Bite on Fla. Beach

A boy from Miami visiting the Ponce Inlet beaches in Florida was reportedly bitten by a 2 to 3-foot shark on the Fourth of July

An 8-year-old boy is currently in stable condition after surviving a shark bite on a Florida beach on the Fourth of July.

The boy from Miami was reportedly visiting the Ponce Inlet beaches in Volusia County on Sunday when he was bitten by a 2 to 3-foot shark, according to WKMG.

The unidentified minor was treated by Volusia County Beach Safety lifeguards at the scene before being taken to nearby Halifax Health Medical Center by Ponce Inlet Fire Rescue, WFTV reports.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the boy was bitten in the right leg at around 4 p.m. local time.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue reports an average of eight to 10 shark bites per year, usually always non-life-threatening. However, the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File designated Volusia County as the "shark bite capital of the world" following its 2020 data collection.