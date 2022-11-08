8-Year-Old Boy Bites Venomous Cobra Twice After Getting Attacked, Kills It: Report

The snake was reportedly wrapped around the boy’s hand when the child bit it

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on November 8, 2022 09:37 PM
cobra snake file pic
Photo: getty

A venomous snake was killed last week after an 8-year-old boy bit it twice, the New Indian Express reports.

In a small village about 215 miles northeast of Raipur, Deepak was playing in his backyard when he was attacked by a snake, according to the newspaper.

After wrapping itself around the child's hand and not letting go, the boy bit it twice, killing it.

A cobra is seen in Yang Hangchang's snake farm in Zisiqiao village, Shilin township, Deqing County, Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, on June 26, 2011. 26JUN11 Photo by Simon Song
Simon Song/South China Morning Post via Getty

"The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me," the boy reportedly told the local media, via New Indian Express. "I was in great pain. As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash."

Deepak was taken to a local urgent care facility where he was seen and released one day later, according to the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Body of Missing Woman Found Inside 23-Ft. Python Near Plantation in Indonesia: Reports

"He was quickly administered anti-snake venom and kept under observation for the entire day and discharged," Dr. Jems Minj, block medical officer, reportedly said after the visit.

It was later determined by local experts to be a "dry bite."

"Deepak didn't show any symptoms and recovered fast owing to the dry bite when the poisonous snake strikes but no venom is released," local snake expert Qaiser Hussain said, according to the New Indian Express.

"Such snakebites are painful and may show only local symptoms around the area of bite," he said.

