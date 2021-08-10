8-Year-Old Aquaman Fan Who Shared Sweet Moment with Jason Momoa Dies of Brain Cancer

Danny Sheehan, the young Aquaman fan whose story captured the hearts of millions around the world, has died after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, his family announced over the weekend. He was 8.

The little boy died just after midnight on Sunday, according to a post on their Facebook page, 4TheLoveOfDanny. He had been battling brain cancer for four years, his obituary stated.

"Just after midnight, while in our arms, Danny took his last sweet small warm breaths and took flight," the post read. "An Angel in Heaven. Instead of here on earth. Surreal and utter heartbreak can't even begin to describe this feeling inside."

"When you wake up in Heaven, baby, you will be safe and happy and cozy," the post continued. "We will be so sad. But you can send us rainbows and butterflies and ladybugs to say hi. We will snuggle again soon. My best friend. My sweet special good boy. Mummy and daddy love you so."

According to CBS affiliate WBZ-TV, Sheehan was diagnosed in January 2017 with an aggressive case of Pineoblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid.

Three years into his health battle, Sheehan — a proud Aquaman lover — caught the attention of fans when a video of his reaction to receiving the Aquaman action figure went viral on social media.

The clip went on to capture the heart of Aquaman himself, actor Jason Momoa, who later surprised Sheehan with a FaceTime call in November 2020.

"I've been hearing about you all over from all of my friends and I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you're doing," Momoa told Sheehan in the sweet clip he shared on Instagram.

Following news of Sheehan's death, Momoa, 42, expressed his devastation in a post on Instagram.

"I just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana. Love u baby boy, rest in piece [sic]" he wrote. "You will live in my heart. I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman."

The actor also paid tribute to Sheehan on social media with a sweet TikTok.

"I have no words that could do you justice," the video read. "All I can say is what a privilege it is to be your friend. You are as bright as the sun. I'll always be awestruck by you. You deserved more than to fight childhood cancer with adult treatments."

Momoa wasn't the only person who paid tribute to the 8-year-old on social media.

Many commented on the Sheehan family's initial post, noting how they would remember the young boy for his "indomitable spirit" and "amazing sense of humor."

"Deeply saddened at the loss of such a happy fun loving kid…we are all better people for having known him and his indomitable spirit," wrote one Facebook user.

"Danny was such a special angel here on earth," added another. "When I think of him I will remember his infectious smile, his amazing sense of humor and his big belly laughs."

The Marshville Police Department released a touching video tribute on Facebook, writing beside the heartfelt clip: "Once in a lifetime, if you're lucky, you get to spend time with a 'Danny Sheehan'. We are amongst those lucky few."

"Lots of tears today, but more laughs from memories of his crazy (beyond his years) sense of humor, infectious smile, talent at flatulence he took such pride in, unsurpassed sweetness, and capacity to love that was — correction, is — endless!" they went on. "You will never be forgotten. We LOVE you Danny... We got it from here Officer Sheehan. Rest in Peace, our Beautiful Boy."

Sheehan's obituary also echoed the impact that he left on the world in eight short years.

"Whether you knew him as Marshfield Police Officer Sheehan, the young superhero coined AquaDan after his affection for Aquaman, the little redhead who bounced around the halls of Boston Children's Hospital, a champion of raising funds for various nonprofits, or a future rock star racecar driver, each interaction with Danny was sure to be one with silly stories, songs, or jokes," his obit reads. "Danny's departure leaves a hole in the lives of all those whom he met. To know him was to absolutely adore him."

Visiting hours, a funeral mass and burial are scheduled for later this week, according to his obituary. Those who attend are encouraged to wear colorful attire "as Danny favored sunshine and rainbows," his obit stated.