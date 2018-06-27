8 Injured After Devastating Tornado Hits Small Kansas Town

Eight people were injured on Tuesday night after a Tornado struck a town near Wichita, Kansas, according to multiple outlets.

Eureka told a “direct hit” from the tornado, Greenwood County Emergency Management said in a tweet late Tuesday. The tornado struck at 7:30 p.m. local time, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management said.

“Search and rescue efforts are underway and local officials are conducting damage assessments at this time,” the division tweeted.

According to KWCH12, Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels said that in addition to the injuries, 78 homes in the area were damaged, with 12 declared unlivable and 10 destroyed. The local high school was among the buildings damaged, Kansas Adjutant General’s Office spokeswoman Jane Welch told the outlet.

Westar Energy reported that 3,500 customers were without power as of Wednesday morning, according to KCTV5.

Eureka sustained a direct hit from a tornado. Shelter at Methodist Church. No volunteers are needed right now. The area has power lines down and is not safe. #kswx — Greenwood County Emergency Management (@gwcountyem) June 27, 2018

A tornado struck the community of Eureka in Greenwood County at approximately 7:31 p.m. this evening, June 26. Search and rescue efforts are underway and local officials are conducting damage assessments at this time. — KDEM (@KansasEmergency) June 27, 2018

#Wow! Damage pics from #Eureka #Kansas tonight. Witnesses say a #tornado touched down on the west side of town. Pics courtesy of Troy Fisher. pic.twitter.com/8pwImOWy1F — Jeff Herndon (@JeffHerndonKSN) June 27, 2018

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency in the area, KWCH12 reported.

Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/AP

Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/AP

“Emergency management crews are hard at work in Eureka today cleaning up after last night’s tornado,” Colyer said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon. “I will be visiting later today to survey the damage. Please keep all those impacted by the storm in your prayers.”

Emergency management crews are hard at work in Eureka today cleaning up after last night's tornado. I will be visiting later today to survey the damage. Please keep all those impacted by the storm in your prayers. — Governor Jeff Colyer (@GovJeffColyer) June 27, 2018

Those impacted in the area can seek assistance at a shelter opened by the American Red Cross at the Methodist Church, according to KCTV5.