8 Injured as N.Y.C. Tandem Bus Dangles from Overpass After 'Terrifying Incident'

The bus fell "approximately 50 feet onto the access road" below in the Bronx on Thursday night

At least eight people are injured after a bus was left dangling from a New York City overpass overnight, authorities say.

According to the New York Fire Department, which shared shocking photos from the scene, an MTA tandem bus "crashed through the barriers" in the Bronx late Thursday night, causing the accordion bus to hang "off the overpass onto the roadway below."

Acting FDNY Battalion Chief Steven Moore said in a statement later in the morning that crews were "making sure all the fuel and other hazardous materials within the vehicle is secured until the bus can be pulled onto the roadway."

There were eight people injured, according to FDNY Deputy Chief Paul Hopper, who oversaw EMT at the scene. Hopper added that the bus fell "approximately 50 feet onto the access road," and the injured people on board "suffered injuries consistent with a fall from such a great height."

The driver, 55, went through the bus after the accident to check on the passengers, WABC reported, adding that several cranes helped lift the bus back to safety after a more-than-five-hour process.

In a statement obtained by WNBC, the MTA said they are conducting an investigation into the public transportation incident.