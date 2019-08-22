8 Children with Custom Dolls Just as Unique as They Are

Siblings Maeve, 7, and Mairéad Contant, 5, are adopted from China and have albinism, a genetic condition where there is little or no production of the pigment melanin. Mom Anne Contant turned to Amy Jandrisevits, creator of A Doll Like Me, to see if she could create dolls that looked like her daughters.

“We really wanted Maeve, and her siblings, Mairéad and Liam, to have have dolls that looked like them,” says Contant. “I looked everywhere, but I was not able to find any Asian dolls that had pure white hair and pale blue eyes.”