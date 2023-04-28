'Hero' 7th Grader Grabs Steering Wheel and Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out

Michigan seventh grader Dillon Reeves safely brought the school bus to a stop on Wednesday after the female driver "lost consciousness"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 08:18 AM
Ireta Reeves, left, mother of Dillon Reeves, 13, a 7th grader at Carter Middle School in Warren and her husband Steve Reeves during a press conference on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Dillon Reeves made a heroic move when he brought his school bus to a safe stop after the driver fell ill and unconscious this week.
Dllion Reeves. Photo: Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

A 7th grader in Michigan is being hailed as a "little hero" for bringing his school bus to a halt after its driver passed out at the wheel.

Dillon Reeves, a student at Lois E. Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan grabbed the wheel and brake of the bus during his ride home from school on Wednesday afternoon, Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert D. Livernois said in news conference Thursday.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Livernois added that the bus driver became "lightheaded and lost consciousness" during the journey but the "quick-thinking" and actions of Reeves "made all the difference."

"I could not be prouder of his efforts," he added. "The Warren Police and Fire Departments responded very quickly, tended to the driver, and the students were safely loaded onto a different bus to make their way home."

In video footage of the incident released by authorities and obtained by ABC News, the female driver, who had been driving for the school since July 2022, can be seen using her cap to fan her face. She then picks up her radio and says, "I feel very dizzy and I have to pull over," before passing out.

Dillon can then be seen grabbing the wheel and pulling the brake as his fellow students scream. "Someone call 911, now!" he shouts. "Someone should call 911. I don't care! Someone call 911."

Livernois said the driver did not make it to where they planned to pull over and that, terrifyingly, the bus started to "veer into oncoming traffic." At that point, Dillion, who was sitting five rows back, jumped into action and "brought the bus to a stop in the middle of the road," he added.

"He had the wherewithal to push it [the brake] slowly, likely in anticipation that the bus was full of passengers," said Livernois, adding that it was "an extraordinary act of courage and maturity."

Speaking at the news conference, Dillion's parents Steve and Ireta Reeves said they were "very, very proud" of their son. "This is overwhelming for all of us," said Steve.

"To do something like this, fills my heart, makes my heart skip a beat, to even watch that video again," continued Ireta. "I'm just … I can't even express the proudness. I'm extremely proud of him."

Steve added, "It's kind of like why us, but it's an honor, we've got a little hero."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple was then asked by reporters where Dillion may have learned what to do during the incident. "He's been on my lap driving country roads, pulling in driveways since about 4 years old," said Steve. "Driving side by side with me in the passenger seat about 9, driving golf carts. He's a good driver," he added with a laugh.

"He could probably drive one of the cars out of here and be OK. He's very attentive to his surroundings," Steve continued.

"I asked him, 'Dillion how did you know what to do?' " added his mom. "'How did you know how to drive that bus?' He said, 'I watch her do it every day,' so he pays close attention to everybody."

On Thursday, Livernois confirmed no damage was done to the bus or any property and that the driver remains in the hospital undergoing testing and observations.

He added that students on the bus were offered a counseling session at the school the following day, while Dillion will be recognized with a commendation from the school board at a later date.

Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams reported no injuries to the children on the 66-seater bus, per told CNN.

Related Articles
Father Dies, 3 Kids Rescued After Falling from Oregon Cliff, Ryan Acord
Dad Dies After Having 'Risked His Life' to Save 3 Kids, Who Were Rescued After Fall from Oregon Cliff
Erica Bergeron
Body of Missing Fla. Woman Found Inside Submerged Car Days After She Was Last Seen at Bowling Alley
Peacock escaped from Bronx Zoo
Escaped Peacock Returns to Bronx Zoo Hours After Biting Man on the Street: 'I Thought I Was High'
Four seriously hurt after car crashes into N.Y. school bus
9 People Injured After Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes Car Head-on into School Bus in N.Y.
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The ship is back in Singapore and those on board are confined to their cabins after a positive Covid-19 case was identified, cutting short what was meant to be a four-day cruise to nowhere.
Cruise Passenger Missing After Falling Overboard During Trip from Australia to Hawaii
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister for First Time
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister Born with Rare Condition for First Time: 'So Emotional'
Captain Roy Sewell Jr., Tenn. Volunteer Firefighter, 27, Expecting Second Child Dies in Rollover Crash
Tenn. Firefighter Expecting Baby with Wife Dies Responding to Crash, Last Words Were 'Where Do You Need Me?'
Devon Hoover
Respected Neurosurgeon Found Shot Dead at Detroit Home
Wallace Fauquet's
'Doting' Dad of 4 Dies After Truck Crashes, Bursts into Flames on Conn. Bridge: 'His Kids Were Everything'
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Drown After Being Swept Offshore in Florida
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Swept Away by Rip Current on Family Beach Outing
one of the last Pearl Harbor U.S.S. Arizona survivors, Ken Potts, dying at the age of 102
Ken Potts, One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors, Dies at Age 102: 'Keep Their Memories Alive'
Man Who Fled Taliban to Live in L.A. Gets Violin After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Man Who Fled the Taliban Gets Violin from Stranger After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Parents Hold Special Baby Shower For Their Recently-Separated Conjoined Twins
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Get Their Own Baby Shower at Home: 'Everything's Good,' Says Mom
Dennis Barnes, New Orleans high school teen receiving $9 million in scholarship offers from 125 colleges around the U.S.
New Orleans High School Student Receives Record $9M in Scholarship Offers from 125 Colleges
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California
Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Claimed Hours Before Expiration
Woman, 87, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
Illinois Woman, 78, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand