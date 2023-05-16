77-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Dream Wedding When She Marries Herself: 'I'm So Happy'

"This is something new for me," says Dorothy Fideli, who previously got married in a brief courthouse ceremony in 1965

By
Published on May 16, 2023 05:29 PM

An Ohio woman has married the love of her life — herself!

Dorothy "Dottie" Fideli, 77, celebrated her love for herself with a unique wedding ceremony at her retirement community, O'Bannon Terrace in Goshen, on Saturday, according to NBC affiliate WLWT and Today.

Fideli told NBC affiliate KCEN that she was "nervous" but "excited" for the big day.

"This is something new for me," she told the outlet. "It's emotional for me, because this is something I've always wanted."

Fideli was once married in a brief courthouse ceremony in 1965, but they divorced nine years later.

"I wore a black dress, so I was doomed before I got started," she told Today.

Although she told the outlet she worried it might be "too late" to have the wedding of her dreams, one day she had a change of heart.

"I have been with myself for 40 years," she said according to KCEN, adding that while she was at church she realized she wanted to "do something special" for herself.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The mother of three eventually got the idea to marry herself from her neighbors, who saw a woman do something similar on a talk show, WLWT reported.

"Now I have a second chance in doing something that'll make me happy," she told the outlet.

And after spending much of her life taking care of her children and grandchildren, Fideli is excited that life is "about me now," according to Today. "It's my turn to do what I want to do."

Fideli's daughter, Donna Pennington, helped her mother find a dress, cooked food for the event and even decorated the retirement home's community room with a balloon arch and other items.

"I told my daughter, I said, 'This is the best thing that I've ever had, outside of having you kids,'" Fideli told Today. "This is what I've always wanted and I'm so happy that you (gave) it to me."

Related Articles
Joel Houston, Taya Smith, and Matt Crocker of Hillsong UNITED perform on stage
Hillsong: The Celebrity Megachurch's Bombshell Scandals and Controversies Through the Years
Emily Williams, Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Treatment
Tx. Mom Diagnosed with Cancer While Expecting Second Child Gives Birth Days After Finishing Chemo
https://www.gofundme.com/f/hunter-and-daylea-hattock?w4Esc Harper Wren
'Adventurous' 1-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Train on Railroad Tracks: 'Our Little Girl'
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash on Calif. Freeway: 'It's Heart-Wrenching'
Laura Lentz
Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife 'Devastated' When 'Truth Came Out' About Affair with Nanny on Zoom Call
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MASANORI UDAGAWA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13914887ai) Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel, in Wellington, New Zealand, 16 May 2023. Multiple people are believed to be dead after a fire ripped through the 92-room hostel. Multiple fatalities in New Zealand hostel fire, Wellington - 16 May 2023
At Least 6 People Dead and 11 Missing in New Zealand Hostel Fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyunfUDu_L4 13-year-old recounts surviving harrowing shark attack
13-Year-Old Girl Recalls Fighting Off Shark After Being Bitten in Arms, Leg and Stomach
https://twitter.com/MassStatePolice/status/1658085999975473155/photo/1 UPDATE 2-Search operations around and off Castle Island are resuming for missing 4-year-old Mohemed Fofena (pictured). He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue footwear when last seen. Anyone who sees Mohemed or has info about him should call 911 immediately.
Missing 4-Year-Old Boy with Autism Found Dead After He Disappeared While Playing at Boston Park
Lauren Hewski
N.J. Student, 18, Who Died in Crash Was Meeting Parents for 'Celebratory Lunch' After Getting Degree
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
2-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Car While Running in Ga. Parking Lot: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'
Robyn, Greg, and Ashley Adams Tx. Mom, Dad and Daughter Are All Graduating from College at the Same Time: ‘Surreal’
Texas Mom, Dad and Daughter All Graduate from College at the Same Time: 'Surreal'
Waves breaking on rugged coastline near Elliston, Eyre Peninsula, South Australia: where the Southern Ocean meets Gondwana: relentless
School Teacher Believed Killed in Shark Attack at South Australia Beach: 'I Saw His Board'
Laura Lentz
Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz's Wife 'Freaked Out' After Finding Him in 'Compromising Position' with Nanny
Carl Lentz
Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to 'Inappropriate Relationship' with Nanny: 'I Am Responsible'
Mother and daughter save man from sinkhole
Mom and Daughter Rescue Man Who Fell into Sinkhole While Riding Bike with Son: 'Whole Sidewalk Was Gone'
Dr. Joe Dituri, Florida Man Lives Underwater for Record 74th Day
Florida Professor Lives Underwater for Record 74 Days: 'My Mission Doesn't End Here'