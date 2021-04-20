Authorities said John Levinski was "working underneath [the] commercial lawn mower" when it fell on him

N.J. Man Dies After Lawn Mower Falls on Top of Him: Reports

A New Jersey man has died after the lawn mower he was working on fell on top of him, according to multiple reports.

John Levinski, a 74-year-old resident of Hillsborough, was identified as the victim in the freak accident over the weekend, NJ.com, the Associated Press and the Somerset Daily Voice reported.

The Hillsborough Township Police Department said they received a call around 5 p.m. on Sunday from Levinksi's neighbor, who found Levinski underneath the lawn mower, not breathing, according to NJ.com.

Authorities arrived at the scene, where they determined that Levinski had been "working underneath [the] commercial lawn mower, which was hoisted in the air by a cable attached to a Kubota tractor," the local outlet reported.

At some point the cable snapped, causing the lawn mower to fall on top of Levinski, authorities told NJ.com.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the AP and Somerset Daily Voice reported.

At this time, it is unclear how long Levinski was underneath the mower before his neighbor found him and what caused the cable to snap.

Officials have since ruled the incident an accidental death, according to NJ.com, the AP, and Somerset Daily Voice.