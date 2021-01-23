73-Year-Old California Man Bitten by Shark While Snorkeling in Maui

The man suffered lacerations to his calf, fire officials said

A 73-year-old man was bitten by a shark off the coast of Maui while snorkeling on Friday.

The man — who was a visitor from California — suffered lacerations to his calf, but was reported to be in good condition after an evaluation from emergency personnel, according to officials.

Personnel responded to the scene around 7:45 a.m. after a report of a snorkeler who had been bitten by a shark 40 yards from shore in the water off Kaanapali Beach, the Maui Fire Department and Ocean Safety said.

When first responders arrived, the man had made it to the shore himself and was receiving aid from the staff at a nearby hotel, according to the fire department.

Officials said the shark was estimated to be about 8 feet long. No other details about the attack were immediately available.