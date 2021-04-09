New Hampshire State Police said the man was found "clinging onto a small outcrop of rocks" in the middle of the water

72-Year-Old Man Rescued After His Kayak Capsizes Off Coast of New Hampshire

A 72-year-old man was rescued off the coast of New Hampshire on Friday after authorities say his kayak capsized in the water.

The New Hampshire State Police (NHSP) confirmed the incident in a post on Twitter, explaining that the unidentified man's kayak overturned off of Fort Point in New Castle.

The NHSP's Marine Patrol and the Portsmouth Fire Department both responded to the scene, where they found the man "clinging onto a small outcrop of rocks" in the middle of the water.

The man, who was not equipped with a personal flotation device, was able to hold on until authorities could reach him and bring him to shore, according to the NHSP's tweet.

He was later transported to Portsmouth hospital for further evaluation, according to their post.

At this time, it is unclear how the man's kayak capsized and how long he had been in the water before he was rescued.

The NHSP said they are hoping the incident will serve as a reminder to locals about the importance of water safety.