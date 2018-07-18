71-Year-Old Woman in a Wheelchair Survives Bear Attack in Her Kitchen: 'There's Blood Everywhere'

A black bear attacked a 71-year-old New Hampshire woman in her home early Tuesday morning, but she survived and was able to call for help, New England Cable News reports.

Apryl Rogers, who lives in Groton, was asleep in her home when she heard strange sounds coming from her kitchen around 1:15 a.m., her daughter, Stacey Murray, told the outlet. Rogers encountered the bear, who was rummaging through her kitchen, and it attacked her and injured her face as it was trying to get out of the house. It likely was able to enter the home by pushing open the side door, which wasn’t properly latched, CBS Boston reports.

Murray, who showed up at her mother’s house after the incident, was shocked when she saw the scene. “There’s trash everywhere. There’s bear feces everywhere. There’s blood everywhere,” she told NECN. She also noticed claw marks on the door, household items strewn across the floor and a blood trail in some places. “She was yelling at the bear to get out,” Murray told CBS Boston. “[It was] really very scary.”

Apryl Rogers, who survived a bear attack in her own home on Tuesday morning Grafton County Police

Somehow, though, Rogers, who uses a wheelchair, was able to call 911 by dragging herself to the phone. It’s “a miracle in itself,” Murray told CBS Boston. Rogers since been hospitalized for serious injuries to her neck and head, including several fractures. She also had a 6-hour surgery, reports local TV station WSFA. “There’s a possibility she gonna lose an eye,” Murray told CBS Boston.

“We all know she is strong,” an emotional Murray told NECN. “She’ll be okay.”

Even though Groton is a town of only 600 people, it’s unusual for bears to break into people’s homes, state fish and game officials told CBS Boston. This one was looking for food and was unusually bold, and sadly Rogers “ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Major Jim Juneau told the outlet.

According to NECN, efforts are underway to try to locate the bear, who escaped through the house.