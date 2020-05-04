7-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Saves 2 Cousins in Boat Explosion: 'He Didn't Want Anyone Else Hurt'

“Bentley is a true hero in my eyes for being so brave and selfless at such a young age,” said the boy's mother

A 7-year-old boy is recovering from severe burns after heroically putting his cousins' safety before his own during a boating accident.

In Kingsland, Texas, on April 24, Bentley Mehringer of Duncan, Oklahoma, and his family went out on a lake in two separate boats when, minutes later, an explosion turned a weekend outing into a frightening tragedy. Breanna Sullivan, Bentley's mother, recalled the situation, watching from one boat as the other exploded.

“No one knew what happened so it was immediate panic and screaming in all directions around us,” Sullivan told The Duncan Banner. “Bentley and … two other younger girls were down in the bottom of the boat where the bunks are.”

Bentley, everyone later learned, helped his two cousins get off the boat before thinking of himself. In the blaze, the boy suffered serious burns, now recovering at a children's hospital in Austin, Texas.

“I smelled ... gas and then I went up to check and then there was a big explosion," Bentley told Texoma News Network. “I’m a superhero,” he added, to which his mom replied, “Yes, you are a superhero."

Sullivan said the explosion sent two people and one pet dog into the air. She added that the two cousins that Bentley helped rescue were relatively "untouched" after the incident.

“He thought he was on fire and could hear his uncle yelling from the top of the boat for them to get out,” Sullivan told the Banner. “He said he sent the other two girls up before him because he didn’t want anyone else hurt.”

According to a Facebook fundraiser set up to help cover Bentley's medical expenses, the family is unsure of what caused the boat motor to explode, saying it was a "freak accident." One thing that Sullivan is certain of, however, is that her son is a hero.

“Bentley is a true hero in my eyes for being so brave and selfless at such a young age,” she said. “He was so tough, I don’t think he even shed a tear until we were being separated for his helicopter ride.”

The mom also mentioned that Bentley came up with a few superhero monikers of his own: Benny Mac and Bentley the Brave.

“I have been through a lot in my lifetime, but there is nothing that compares to the thought of losing your child,” said Sullivan. “I’m thanking God for all of our lives and, though I wish this wouldn’t have happened, I’m thankful that it happened exactly as it did because we are all still here.”