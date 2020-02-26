South Carolina 7-Year-Old Girl Dies During Tonsillectomy: 'Nobody Should Ever Go Through This Pain'

Image zoom Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill GoFundMe

A family has been left devasted and with many questions after their 7-year-old unexpectedly passed away during a routine tonsillectomy.

Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill was having her tonsils removed when her heart stopped a minute into the medical procedure, according to WHNS. She died at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina on Friday.

The young girl was healthy and showed no health complications other than snoring in her sleep, her parents Austin Cogsdill and Jasmine Truelock told the local news outlet.

The family is waiting on autopsy results to help shed a light on how Paisley died, they said.

“Going into surgery, she had no fear,” Mary Beth Truelock, Paisley’s grandmother, recalled to the outlet. “She was smiling and happy. Nothing was wrong, you know? She had no fear.”

“Definitely missing her all the time,” she continued. “You don’t understand why these things happen, but we know it was God’s plan and that’s the only thing that can get us through, because we know it was God.”

RELATED: Michigan High School Football Player Dies After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Though the family has received an outpour of love from their community during this difficult time, the grandmother said it’s been hard for them following Paisley’s untimely passing.

“This is a horrible time for us,” she shared. “We live second-by-second right now because nobody should ever go through this pain that you’re going through.”

An online obituary described Paisley as “a gifted and talented student and a straight-A 2nd Grader” at Clinton Elementary School whose “full of ‘Joy’ attitude could be seen in everything she did.”

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Teen Dies After Contracting Mono — Her Heartbroken Father Says ‘It Was Too Far, Too Fast’

“She enjoyed showing off her craft skills by making arts and crafts but enjoyed giving them away even more,” the tribute read. “Her years on earth may have only been seven, but the love she shared will last a lifetime.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses. As of Tuesday, they have raised $32,320 from 690 donors.

“No one expects to lose a child at any time. During the wake of this awful time in their lives, I’m humbly asking for help in raising money for Paisley’s funeral expenses,” a description on the webpage read. “This, in addition to prayers would help the family tremendously. Please give if you feel lead to do so. God bless!”