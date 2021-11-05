Santa Surprises Boy with Leukemia in 'Magical' Winter Wonderland — Including Reindeer and Gifts!

Pastor, from Woodland, California, even got to eat cheeseburgers and decorate a gingerbread house with Santa Claus

Christmas is more than a month away, but one California boy soaked up the holiday spirit a little early alongside Santa Claus.

Pastor, 7, received the surprise of a lifetime on Monday when he shared a dinner of hamburgers and cookies with Santa in the North Pole, just as he requested.

The Woodland, California resident, who is currently battling leukemia, had his wish fulfilled on the same day that Macy's kicked off its 14th annual "Believe" letter-writing campaign in partnership with Make-A-Wish.

Running from Monday through Dec. 24, the campaign provides people of all ages with the opportunity to send letters to Santa and deliver wishes. Pastor was one of those lucky recipients, and after spending the afternoon with Santa in Sacramento, his family said they couldn't be happier.

"We felt overwhelmed [with] joy. Our hearts melted," Pastor's aunt Teresa said in an interview. "We were looking forward to this day... he would always talk about it. We just felt happy for him that he finally got to see [Santa]."

Pastor, Make-A-Wish Santa and Pastor | Credit: Make-A-Wish

According to Make-A-Wish, Pastor's day began with a special meet-and-greet with Santa at Macy's in Downtown Sacramento.

From there, the pair received VIP transportation via a red Tesla to Golden 1 Center, where "a portion of the arena was transformed into a festive holiday atmosphere created specifically for Pastor," the nonprofit said.

The 7-year-old boy was then treated to a number of exciting activities that he had hoped to share with Santa one day, including eating cheeseburgers, feeding a live reindeer, decorating a gingerbread house, having a snowball fight and opening presents.

"When Pastor first arrived, he made a comment that he wasn't sure if he would get actually to meet Santa," Sean Mullin, board member at Make-A-Wish® Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "And when he walked in the door, turned the corner, and saw Santa there, his face lit up… it was magical. He had a phenomenal experience."

Pastor, Make-A-Wish Pastor with a gift | Credit: Make-A-Wish

Speaking to Make-A-Wish, Teresa said her nephew had "really wanted to meet [Santa] so badly" and the day served as a nice escape for him after going through his cancer treatment.

"My favorite part was when we all walked in together to meet Santa and Santa was waiting for us," she explained. "[Pastor] was lighting up in the eyes. He will not forget that... he is so happy, he forgot everything that happened in the hospital."

"He knew he was sick but he didn't understand how bad," she added. "This was very special to him... he's a kid again and he's able to do all of the things he could do before."

Santa also spoke to the nonprofit, saying Pastor was "so very special" to him.

"What a wonderful day we've had today... this has been a beautiful day because we made so many special memories with Pastor," he said. "Pastor is a wonderful young boy. He was so excited to meet me at Macy's. And then we drove in a Tesla... he had so much fun yelling, 'Open sesame!' every time the doors opened."

Pastor, Make-A-Wish Santa and Pastor exiting the red Tesla | Credit: Make-A-Wish

Since 2003, Macy's has donated more than $137 million to Make-A-Wish, including more than $25 million through their annual Believe campaign, the company says.

The retailer has helped grant more than 16,200 wishes and impact more than 3.2 million people, including wish kids and their families, per a press release.

For every letter sent to Santa through Dec. 24, Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish and up to $1 million to help grant wishes to kids who are currenetly fighting critical illnesses.

"The partnership with Macy's is so important, both nationally and locally, for us to team up for the Believe campaign," Mullin tells PEOPLE. "To help these children have their wishes come true is just fantastic."

Pastor, Make-A-Wish Decorations at Pastor's Make-A-Wish event | Credit: Make-A-Wish

The retailer and nonprofit organization also plan to grant the wishes of a 4-year-old from Baltimore who was diagnosed with a blood disorder; an 18-year-old from San Francisco who was diagnosed with leukemia; and a 3-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who suffers from a metabolic disorder.

"It's amazing, it's wonderful... to help other kids like my nephew," Teresa said during her interview with Make-A-Wish. "I love the whole campaign and how they come together. Make-A-Wish is very important and very meaningful to the kids and to the parents and families."