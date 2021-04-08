Five other people, including three children, were hospitalized following the blaze

7-Year-Old Boy Dies in N.J. House Fire as Father Tries to Rescue Him From the Roof

A 7-year-old boy was killed in an early morning house fire in New Jersey despite his father's desperate attempts to save him, authorities said.

The child was found by firefighters in Newark on the third floor of a home on Astor Street shortly after the blaze broke out around 5 a.m. on Thursday, the Newark Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

Though the boy's father made attempts to reach his son through the roof, he was unsuccessful.

"The deceased child's father escaped the home through the front door and attempted to re-enter via the roof," the release said. "He was removed from the roof by Newark firefighters via ground ladder."

Neighbor Gabi Carvalho told WCBS she awoke to a man yelling, "Get out, get out!" and heard children screaming.

Two adults and three children were transported to University Hospital for treatment, though their conditions remain unclear, the release said.

The fire, which spread to two neighboring homes, was brought under control by 5:15 a.m., and its cause and origin is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

"When you lose somebody, it hurts real bad," neighbor Joseph Morris told WCBS. "It's going to take a while for them to get through this. They're going to need a lot of help."

Audrey Sykes, shelter program monitor for the city's Office of Homeless Services, wrote on Facebook that the family had lost all of their personal items, and asked that anyone able to donate send various items of clothing to The TREC at 55 Ludlow Street in Newark.