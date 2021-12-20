7 People, Including 3 Children, Found Dead in Minnesota Home

Police are investigating after seven people were found dead in a Moorhead home on Saturday

Shortly before 8 p.m., the Moorhead Police Department and Moorhead Fire Department responded to a call from a home on the 4400 block of 13th Street South where four adults and three children were found dead inside, according to a press release.

The deceased have since been identified by authorities as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7; Marbely Hernandez, 5; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19.

Police say they were called by family members who were conducting a welfare check before locating the individuals. There were no signs of violence or a forced entry.

The cause of the deaths is currently under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

"The preliminary autopsy has ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death; however, the blood samples from the victims have been transported to a lab for further investigatory examination, and we do not have any timeline on those results," police said in a release on Monday.

The children attended schools in the Moorhead Area School District and police say administrators were notified in order "to help prepare for student assistance regarding this tragic loss."

On Sunday, the school district sent an email to parents noting that the children attended a local elementary and high school, according to The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

"It is with great sadness that the district informs you that we were recently notified of the death of three MAPS students on Saturday night. The students attended S.G. Reinertsen Elementary and Moorhead High School. It is a difficult time for our Moorhead Area Public Schools family," the district wrote, offering counseling for students and staff, per the outlet.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the students' family," the email continued. "Thank you for supporting your children and their friends as well as our staff through this tremendous loss."

Neighbors told the newspaper that the family lived in the neighborhood for years and were quiet and friendly. Locals added that the kids spent a lot of time playing outside.

"In your mind it's never going to go away," Mel Kachuol said of the shock. "You are going to drive by, and they aren't going to be outside anymore."

According to the police release, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Scene Team has joined the investigation.