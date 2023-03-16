7 Injured After Tree Branch Falls 'Unexpectedly' on Guests at San Antonio Zoo

Seven people were injured after a large tree branch broke and fell on guests at the San Antonio Zoo this week.

The branch fell "unexpectedly" on Wednesday, which caused zoo first responders, as well as local emergency crews on-site, to treat the injured within minutes, President and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow said in a statement.

"We are working with our internal and external teams to investigate the cause of the breakage to prevent this unusual event from happening again," Morrow said.

He added: "Our gratitude is with the guests, staff, and first responders who assisted during this incident, and our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to those injured and their families, as well as those who witnessed this accident."

San Antonio City authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that the guests were given medical assistance at the zoo and taken to the hospital. One guest was hospitalized with injuries, while the other six individuals were taken as a precaution.

The spokesperson was unable to provide details of the injuries or the status of the patients.

Nina Ryan posted a video of the aftermath on Facebook, which shows the large branch on the ground as people rushed to help those who were hit. Ryan told PEOPLE she was "within 20 feet from the edge of the tree [when the branch] fell down."

Chris Ryan, meanwhile, was nearby when the branch broke, and told local outlet Fox 29 it "sounded like fireworks," adding, "I turn around and realize that the branch was falling down — and that crackling noise was the breaking of wood."

Nina Ryan

The San Antonio Zoo stretches over nearly 50 acres and has more than 750 species of animals. The zoo's website says more than 1 million people visit the zoo each year.