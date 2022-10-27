Train Ride Derails at Silver Dollar City Amusement Park, Injuring 6 Guests and 1 Employee

Seven people were transported to area hospitals with minor to moderate injuries after three cars on the steam train derailed at the popular Branson, Missouri attraction

By
Published on October 27, 2022 08:06 AM
Silver Dollar City train
Photo: Silver Dollar City Attractions

A steam train at a popular Branson, Missouri amusement park derailed Wednesday night, sending seven people to area hospitals.

According to a statement from Silver Dollar City, six guests and one employee were injured during the incident.

"Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track," a message on the company's Facebook page read. "Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived."

"At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," the statement added.

Silver Dollar City did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional details.

The derailment occurred at around 6:10 p.m., when three passenger cars tipped on their sides, Tom Martin, Stone County emergency management director told NBC News.

CoxHealth confirmed to the outlet that six patients with minor to moderate injuries received care there. "Of course, when you have a call come in with that description, you immediately think the worst," Martin said. "Fortunately, it wasn't."

A video of the train obtained by NBC News shows multiple cars toppled over.

Adam Swenka, a passenger on the train, also filmed a video of the aftermath, which he later shared on Facebook.

"Pretty wild… Our family took the train to have a relaxing ride around SDC and about 25% into the ride (literally right after the conductor made a "bad brakes" joke) the train came off the tracks…" he wrote.

He continued, "Not just off the tracks, but two train cars actually slammed on their side and the passengers couldn't get out unless they scaled around 10 feet to the top of the car. One of the cars had some injured so they had to bust out the glass to get them out."

The train, which has been at the park since 1962, offers a 20-minute-long ride through the Ozark countryside surrounding the park, according to its website.

"Greet fellow guests as you pass through the train crossing near the Frisco Freight Barn and over the train trestle near the Silver Dollar Saloon. Watch out! Train robbers briefly interrupt your ride in a humorous stick-up attempt, so hold on to your hat and your wallet!"

