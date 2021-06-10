7-Foot Alligator Discovered by Customer Inside Florida Post Office: 'Unbelievable'

Police believe the massive reptile made its way into the post office through the automatic double doors in the lobby

A Florida resident got quite a surprise this week when they found an unwanted - and gigantic - visitor inside the post office.

The person was on their way to mail a package at the Spring Hill post office on Wednesday when they spotted a 7-foot alligator inside the building, according to a post from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the massive reptile was "roaming the lobby area" when they arrived around 3:30 a.m.

A trapper was called to the scene and helped safely remove the alligator from the building, the post stated.

Police believe the massive reptile made its way into the post office through the automatic double doors that allow entrance into the lobby during off-hours, according to the post.

Following the incident, many Facebook users expressed their disbelief over the situation in the comments section of the post.

"Oh my God, unbelievable," wrote one user. "That is really crazy. That is a really big alligator!"

"Can you imagine what that patron thought when they walked in to see a gator?" commented someone else.

"Only in Florida......snakes and alligators!!" wrote another person, while someone else added, "Good god, where did he come from! The closest body of water is across a very busy road and all the way across the park."

Several others couldn't help but make light of the encounter and joked that the alligator was in the post office for a reason.

"I guess he had a package to mail!" wrote one user.

"He was probably hot and needed air conditioning," suggested another.