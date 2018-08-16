Seven family members were killed in a head-on car crash in eastern Oregon on Monday.

Erika Boquet, 29, her three children and Boquet’s stepmother Kyla Brown, 28, and her two children were all killed when a 1999 Toyota 4Runner driving on the other side of the road, crossed into their lane and smashed into their 2016 Toyota 4Runner, Oregan State Police confirmed.

Boquet, her children Isabella, 11, Elisabeth, 9, and Tytis, 6, as well as Brown and her children Arianna, 10, and Xavier, 2, were all pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

The lone driver of the 1999 Toyota 4Runner, Mark Robert Rundell, 48, also died in the collision.

The young family was on their way to Las Vegas from Washington during the time of the fatal accident, which took place at around 10 a.m.

Erika Boquet and Kyla Brown with Brown's son Xavier Johnson, 2 Kyla Brown Facebook

Boquet’s father and Brown’s partner Louis Johnson was flying to Nevada to meet his family when tragedy struck.

The devastated father and grandfather posted on his Facebook that his “world came crashing down.”

“My heart hurts like it never hurt before. I have no answers to a 1000 whys,” he wrote, asking friends and family to join him at a vigil held Wednesday. “We lost 7 loved ones and the pain we feel is deep. I need to see the love I lost in you.”

Kayla Brown's children Arianna, 10, and Xavier, 2 Kyla Brown Facebook

Kyla Brown was Erika Boquet's stepmother Erika Boquet Facebook

Boquet’s brother Jessie Tate has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to cover the funeral costs.

“Our family is at a complete loss. We are trying to come up with enough money to bring them home and give them the proper burial they deserve,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“Erika was kind and always giving to others. Her heart was big and full of compassion. Words can not describe how much Erika, Bella, Elisa and Tytis will be missed.”

So far, the page has raised over $30,000.

The family was killed when a car driving on the other side of the road crossed into their lane and smashed into their car Oregon State Police

Tate also opened up to The Oregonian about his sister’s devastating death.

“It’s a tragedy I wouldn’t wish on anyone else,” Tate explained to the publication.

Erika Boquet's family Erika Boquet Facebook

Erika Boquet Facebook

“She was outgoing, personable, made friends everywhere she went, and her kids took after her,” Tate continued.

“They all just cared about everyone around them.”

The accident remains under investigation.