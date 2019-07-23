7-Eleven Gives College Fund to Baby Born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 p.m., Weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz.

Image zoom 7-Eleven

“Lady Lucky” just got even luckier!

Missouri baby J’Aime Brown was born on Thursday, July 11 at 7:11 p.m. weighing exactly 7 lbs. and 11 oz. The coincidence baffled her parents, Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown, who had told CNN that they planned to tell 7-Eleven officials about it.

Just over a week after her birth, officials from the 7-Eleven convenient store chain have announced that upon learning about the twist of fate, they plan to start a college fund for little J’Aime, as well as provide her family with some baby essentials, USA Today reports.

“After catching wind of the incredible news, 7-Eleven decided to pledge $7,111 to the newborn’s college fund to honor her entry to the world,” 7-Eleven told the outlet.

“Along with this pledge, the brand has also provided the family with diapers, 7-Eleven onesies and other newborn goodies to help her parents along the way,” the officials added.

After J’Aime’s birth, her mom told CNN that she repeatedly saw the numbers seven and 11 throughout her pregnancy, but didn’t think much of it.

“I thought it was weird at first, and I didn’t know that [the numbers] meant so much,” Langford told the outlet. “A lot of the times [during the pregnancy] I would look at the clock and it was 7:11.”

Brown shared photos of J’Aime on Facebook, calling her “lady lucky” in one post.

CNN reported that mother and baby were doing well after the birth, although Langford admitted she was a bit “freaked out” by the coincidence.

Brown has been enjoying the media attention, sharing several messages on Facebook, including, “Look at my star baby she on the news already love you baby,” and, “Look at my baby on tv already #Greatness.”